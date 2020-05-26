Covid-19 recovery rate improved from 7% to 41% due to lockdown: Health Ministry

Dr Balram Bhargava, the Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, who was also present at the presser, said: "India has rapidly increased its testing capacity and is on track to meet the emerging requirements. India is now testing an approximate 1.1 lakh samples per day. Capacity has been increased by augmenting the number of labs, shifts, RT-PCR machines and manpower. As of today, India has 612 labs, 430 run by ICMR and 182 by private sector to test the population of COVID-19 infection."