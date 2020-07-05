Home >News >India >COVID-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average
People in a COVID- 19 hospital (AP)

COVID-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 03:38 PM IST PTI

  • Marked by utter optimism, the recovery rate of almost 21 states and UTs is higher than the national average
  • These states are mostly in northern and eastern India including Delhi, Gujarat and Manipur

Twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as India's case count mounted to 6.73 lakh and the death toll rose to 19,268.

Collective and focused efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 by the government of India along with the states and union territories have led to the number of recovered COVID-19 patients to rise to 4,09,082 so far, it said.

Presently, there are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The recovered cases exceeded the active cases by 1,64,268 as of Sunday, the ministry said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 14,856 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

"This takes the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients to 60.77 per cent," the ministry said.

"There are 21 states and UTs with a recovery rate more than the national average," it stated.

These 21 states and UTs are Chandigarh (85.9 per cent), Ladakh (82.2 per cent), Uttarakhand (80.9 per cent), Chhattisgarh (80.6 per cent), Rajasthan (80.1 per cent), Mizoram (79.3 per cent), Tripura (77.7 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (76.9 per cent), Jharkhand (74.3 per cent), Bihar (74.2 per cent), Haryana (74.1 per cent), Gujarat (71.9 per cent), Punjab (70.5 per cent), Delhi (70.2 per cent), Meghalaya (69.4 per cent), Odisha (69.0 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (68.4 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67.3 per cent), West Bengal (66.7 per cent), Assam (62.4 per cent), and Jammu and Kashmir (62.4 per cent).

