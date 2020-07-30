Covid-19: Herd immunity not an option in a nation the size of India, says govt

New Delhi: Government on Thursday said Covid-19 recovery rate in India has been showing positive trends.

While briefing the media in New Delhi about Covid-19 situation in the country, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health said recovery rate was 7.85% in April and currently it stands at 64.4%.

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan, who was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the central government in April this year, has been appointed as new Health Secretary to succeed Preeti Sudan, whose extended tenure is coming to an end in July 31. Bhushan is a 1987 batch Bihar cadre officer.

"More than 1 million people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country. This landmark recovery has been achieved because of the selfless work and dedication of our doctors, nurses and frontline workers," he said.

Bhushan said 16 states of the country have a recovery rate that is more than the national average. Of these, Delhi has recovery rate of 88%, Ladakh 80%, Haryana 78%, Assam 76%, Telangana 74%, Tamil Nadu & Gujarat 73%, Rajasthan 70%, MP 69% and Goa 68%, he said.

Effective clinical management led to decline in Covid-19 case fatality rate from 3.33% on June 18 to 2.21% on July 30, said officials.

"The case fatality rate in India today is 2.21% and it's among the lowest in the world. 24 states and union territories have lesser fatality rate than that of the country," said officials.

Bhushan said herd immunity in a country of the size and population of India "can't be a strategic option".

India has been conducting 324 test per 10 lakhs population per day, said Bhushan. Due to enhanced testing infrastructure, on an average 4,68,263 COVID-19 tests have been conducted daily from July 26 to 30, he added.

"Over 1,81,90,000 tests have been conducted in the country including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. There has been week on week increase in average tests per day. India is conducting 324 test per 10 lakhs population per day," he said.

Regarding Covid-19 vaccines, he said three vaccine candidates are in phase 3 clinical trial.

"Three vaccine candidates are in phase 3 clinical trial. These are in US, UK and China. In India, two indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. Trial of first vaccine involves 1,150 subjects at eight sites while the second one involves 1,000 subjects at five sites," he said.

