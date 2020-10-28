COVID-19 recovery rate in India is 90.62% currently: Health Ministry

With 36,469 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,46,429, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 488 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,19,502, as per the Ministry. The total active coronavirus cases are 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

India with more than 72 lakh recovered COVID-19 patients has the maximum number of recoveries in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there has been a continuous decline in average daily deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last five weeks.

"The recovery rate is at 90.62 per cent currently. The cumulative positivity rate is on a constant decline, and currently, it is at 7.61 per cent. If we see the number of cases per million, then India has the least cases per million people. We have 5,700 cases per million. Most developed western economies have double or even five times more cases per million than India," he said, adding more than 10 crore tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far.

With 1,31,544 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,78,496 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,463 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 71,330 active cases, while 7,27,298 people have recovered and 10,991 have succumbed to the coronavirus.





