COVID-19 recovery rate in India is 90.62% currently: Health Ministry

"The recovery rate is at 90.62 per cent currently. The cumulative positivity rate is on a constant decline, and currently, it is at 7.61 per cent. If we see the number of cases per million, then India has the least cases per million people. We have 5,700 cases per million. Most developed western economies have double or even five times more cases per million than India," he said, adding more than 10 crore tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far.