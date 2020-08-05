Covid-19 recovery rate in India reaches a record high of 67.19%: Govt

New Delhi: India on Wednesday has recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries, the government said. "With a sharp increase of 51,706 COVID-19 patients recovering, the recovery rate has reached a new high of 67.19% and continues to improve each day. The recoveries till now total up to 12,82,215, more than twice the active cases," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's Covid-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day

India's Covid-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day

"With increasing number of COVID-19 patients recovering, there has been a 63.8% increase in recovered cases in the last 14 days, indicating that the COVID-19 response and management driven by the Centre’s “TEST, TRACK, TREAT" strategy is yielding the desired results," the ministry added.

MoHFW further said that "the aggressive testing along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by collective efforts of the public and private sectors" has ensured the recovery rate improved from 63% to 67% in the last couple of weeks.

"With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 7 lakh. Due to the record highest daily recoveries, the active cases have reduced to 5,86,244 (less than 5,86,298 recorded yesterday)," the ministry said.

"Coordinated implementation of “Test, Track, Treat" strategy by the Union and State/UT governments has ensured that the CFR has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.09% today," said MoHFW.

