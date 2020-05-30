The recovery rate of covid-19 patients in India has reached 47.40% with the fatality rate reducing to 2.86%, union health ministry said on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,264 covid-19 patients have been cured. This is the highest number of recovered patients recorded in a day, the union health ministry said adding that so far, a total of 82,369 patients have been cured of covid-19.

“This has resulted in a recovery rate of 47.40% among covid-19 patients, an increase of 4.51% in the recovery rate from the previous day’s recovery rate of 42.89%," said the union health ministry.

Owing to the high number of recovered patients, the number of active patients has also declined from 89,987 patients on 29th May to 86,422 active cases presently. All the active cases are under active medical supervision.

The government said that as on Saturday the doubling time in the past 14 days was 13.3, it has improved to 15.4 in the last three days.

The government said that all precautions must be taken while living with the new normal of covid-19 as the country may see more ease in restrictions in coming days.

“It is imperative that all guidelines on physical distancing are followed at public places and workplaces; hand hygiene including frequent hand washing and respiratory hygiene is maintained; mask or face covers are used in public places; and coughing/respiratory etiquettes are followed," the union health ministry said in a statement.

It is highlighted that the management of covid-19 is only possible when all the due care is taken by everyone without being complacent about the situation and by not taking the relaxations during the lockdown situation for granted.

As of Friday, the government said that there are 2.55% active covid-19 patients in ICU, 0.48% on ventilators and 1.96% on oxygen support.

The testing capacity has increased in the country through 462 Government laboratories and 200 private laboratories in India. Cumulatively, 36,12,242 tests have been done so far for covid-19, whereas, 1,26,842 samples were tested on Friday, the government said.

With respect to the health infrastructure in the country for management of covid-19, as of now, 942 dedicated covid hospitals with 1,58,908 Isolation beds, 20,608 ICU beds and 69,384 Oxygen supported beds are available. 2,380 dedicated covid Health Centres with 1,33,678 Isolation beds; 10,916 ICU beds and 45,750 Oxygen supported beds have been operationalised. 10,541 quarantine centres and 7,304 covid Care Centres with 6,64,330 beds are now available to combat covid-19 in the country.

The Centre has also provided 119.88 lakh N95 masks and 96.14 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions.

