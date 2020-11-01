Covid-19 recovery rate: These 3 states reports maximum recoveries

India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 6 lakh mark after nearly three months, the progressive decline has been maintained .

Presently India’s total active caseload is 5,70,458.

The active cases have dropped to only 6.97% of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases.

Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra have contributed the maximum to the new recovered cases with more than 7,000 single day recoveries. Delhi and West Bengal, both have added more than 4,000 to the new recoveries.

The declining trend of the percentage active cases is commensurately supported by rising percentage of recovered cases. The total recovered cases stand at 74,91,513. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 69 lakh (69,21,055).

With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening.

Higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 91.54%. 58,684 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 46,963.

76% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

46,963 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours.

77% of these are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 7,000 cases followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with more than 5,000 cases.

There has been a steady decline in the number of deaths in India. 470 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. India’s deaths per million population is one of the lowest in the world and stand at 88.

470 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 78% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

More than 15% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (74 deaths).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via