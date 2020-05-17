NEW DELHI: India will suspend bankruptcy proceedings for one year so that companies are not dragged into tribunals at a time they are trying to get back on their feet, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

The government will also make provisions in the law to exclude all debt associated with the coronavirus pandemic from defaults covered under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the minister said while announcing a raft of legislative measures to help businesses to tide over the crisis.

The measures will be brought to effect by way of an Ordinance, Sitharaman said.

The legislative changes will also include a special framework for dealing with the bankruptcy of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Also, the minimum payment default threshold for triggering bankruptcy proceedings against a company will be raised to ₹1 crore from ₹1 lakh, the minister said.

“Many businesses got severely affected by the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic. Any debt which is incurred or a situation (of payment default) comes up for companies because of the coronavirus, then they shall not be included in the category of defaults (under IBC). No fresh insolvency proceeding shall be initiated up to one year," Sitharaman said, explaining the provisions in the proposed Ordinance.

India is expected to further open up the economy from Monday with the third phase of the national lockdown meant to check the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak coming to an end on Sunday.

