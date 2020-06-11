Covid-19 restrictions prevent casualties at Crawford Market blaze in Mumbai

Mumbai: No casualties have been reported so far at the fire that broke out in Mumba's popular Crawford Market on Thursday evening. An eyewitness to the fire told Mint that since the market is now operating for limited hours given the covid-related restrictions, most shoppers had left the market premises before the fire broke out.

The fire was reported at 6.15 pm, according to a spokesperson at the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. The city's fire brigade reached the spot within minutes of the incident being reported and has so far managed to contain its spread. The city administration has classified this as a level 2 fire.

Crawford Market, or Mahatma Jyotibai Phule Mandal, in south Mumbai is one of the city's iconic wholesale markets, situated just north of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station. The main market is indoors of a large colonial-era building where fruits, vegetables, poultry, dry rations and exotic pets are sold. According to the eyewitness Mint spoke to, this is where the fire broke out. Outside this building is a busy intersection where there are several wholesale and retail merchants and small restaurants.

Viren Shah, President of the city-based Retail Trade Welfare Association, who owns a store near Crawford Market, was in the area when the fire broke out. Speaking to Mint, he said: "I saw a huge blaze initially, but within 45 minutes or so, the fire brigade had it under control. Because of lockdown restrictions, you can only go inside the main market from 6am to 9am. Since the fire was in the evening, there were no shoppers within the market premises. But it was very crowded outside the main market area..I'd say there were about 1000-2000 people there."

The city administration believes the fire broke out because of a short circuit within the premises. While no casualties or injuries have been reported, there is no estimate yet of the scale of the damage to local businesses.

Six fire engines and five water tankers were sent in to control the blaze, and the police oversaw the operations, the city's spokesperson said. The fire was put out by 8pm.

