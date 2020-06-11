Covid-19 restrictions prevent casualties at Crawford Market blaze in Mumbai

Viren Shah, President of the city-based Retail Trade Welfare Association, who owns a store near Crawford Market, was in the area when the fire broke out. Speaking to Mint, he said: "I saw a huge blaze initially, but within 45 minutes or so, the fire brigade had it under control. Because of lockdown restrictions, you can only go inside the main market from 6am to 9am. Since the fire was in the evening, there were no shoppers within the market premises. But it was very crowded outside the main market area..I'd say there were about 1000-2000 people there."