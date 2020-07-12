Covid-19 results of Bachchan family will be out on Sunday: Maharashtra Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek who were on Saturday admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 have undergone rapid antigen testing, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

Tope said that the test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday.

In a video message late on Saturday night, Tope wished a speedy recovery to father-son duo.

"Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan underwent Antigen test and they have tested positive for COVID-19. Other family members including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also tested and their results will come tomorrow (Sunday)," he said.

"As Bachchan ji has specifically said in his tweet that all people who came in contact with him past five to seven days should get tested and quarantine themselves. I pray to god that Amitabh Bachchan Ji recovers from this soon," he added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav were among those who wished Amitabh Bachchan and his son a speedy recovery.

"My best wishes for a young, brilliant actor with a most charming smile ! Take good care of yourself dear @juniorbachchan& of your father Sh @SrBachchan ji too ! Am sure both of you will bounce back to perfect health soon The Bachchans rule our hearts. Our prayers for you," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

He had earlier wished the "iconic superstar" a quick recovery responding to a tweet put out by the senior Bachchan informing millions of his followers about his COVID-19 positive status.

"Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan#AmitabhBachchan #COVID," the Union Health Minister tweeted.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation in a tweet said, "One of the most prominent Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat & a dedicated Swachhagrahi, Sh @SrBachchan Ji has been a fighter all his life. I join legions of his fans, friends & admirers in wishing him a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon."

"Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "Wishing and praying for @SrBachchan ji's speedy recovery."

Both Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek, 44, have been admitted to Nanavati hospital here where he is being kept in an isolation ward.

The development was first shared by the senior actor on his Twitter handle where he said his family members and staff have undergone tests and results were awaited.

A short while later Abhishek too confirmed the news and said both of them had "mild symptoms." of the novel coronavirus.

Social media was soon flooded with tweets by actors, crickters, singers and others who sent in their good wishes for a speedy recovery for the "Gulabo Sitabo" actor and his son, the 'Guru' actor.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

