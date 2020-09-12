Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >COVID-19: 500 fine for not wearing face mask in Thane city
Palghar district has also instructed the people to use face masks.

COVID-19: 500 fine for not wearing face mask in Thane city

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST PTI

  • The step is necessary in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the city, the order said
  • Till Friday night, Thane city has recorded 29,463 coronavirus positive cases and 885 deaths

In view of the rising coronavirus positive cases, those not wearing face masks in Thane city of Maharashtra will be fined 500. Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma issued an order to this effect on Friday night.

In view of the rising coronavirus positive cases, those not wearing face masks in Thane city of Maharashtra will be fined 500. Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma issued an order to this effect on Friday night.

The step is necessary in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the city, the order said.

The step is necessary in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the city, the order said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Till Friday night, Thane city has recorded 29,463 coronavirus positive cases and 885 deaths.

Other municipal corporations in Thane district have issued similar orders recently.

The administration of neighbouring Palghar district has also instructed the people to use face masks.

Those flouting the order will be penalised on the spot, a senior district official has said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated