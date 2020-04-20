New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that RTPCR kits are US FDA approved and have good standards and these should be stored under 20-degree temperature for better result.

During a press briefing here, ICMR head scientist Dr R Gangakhedkar said: "We have received a grievance that in West Bengal, RTPCR kits are not working properly. These kits are US FDA approved and have good standards. Only thing is that these should be stored under 20 degrees temperature. Otherwise, results may not be correct."

He said that the kit used at the National Institue of Virology (NIV) will be provided to West Bengal government for a temporary period.

"We have informed West Bengal government that the kit used in NIV is capable of conducting 10,000 tests and are present in Kolkata. We will provide that kit to the government for a temporary period," said Gangakhedkar.

