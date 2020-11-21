Witnessing a sudden rise in coronavirus cases, several states have imposed night curfew or prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPc). Delhi government increased the penalty for not wearing masks in public places from ₹500 to ₹2,000 in light of the severe spike in COVID-19 cases. The aim is to check the spread of COVID-19 infection by stopping people from gathering at a place.

Here is the list of states which have imposed night curfew or new restrictions as a preventive measure against COVID-19:

Delhi:

The national capital saw a huge spike in COVID-19 cases recently. To prevent the spread, the Delhi government ordered to impose a fine of ₹2,000 for not wearing masks or face cover in public places. To prevent the spread of the virus, only 50 guests will be allowed at wedding ceremonies in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, urged AAP leaders and workers to distribute masks to those not wearing it.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra government asked all the schools in the Mumbai region to stay shut till 31 December. "All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till December 31. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. On 7 November, the state government of Maharashtra had granted permission to resume schools for class 9 to class 12 students from next week. Schools in Pune will resume from 23 November.

Gujarat:

To curb the spike in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government imposed a 57-hour long curfew in Ahmedabad, starting from Friday. The curfew will remain in force till 23 November at 6 am. During this “complete curfew", only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to remain open.

From Saturday, a night curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily. The night curfew will remain in force till further announcement.

Gujarat government also decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat, which were earlier proposed to reopen from 23 November.

Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced night curfew in five districts, including Indore and Bhopal, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. The curfew will begin at 10 pm on Saturday. Essential service providers and factory workers were exempted from the night curfew. Schools across the state from class 1 to 8 will continue to remain closed. Students of class 9 to 12 can visit their schools only for guidance, said the state government.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan government will be reimposing restrictions under Section 144 starting Saturday over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. “Looking at the seriousness of the spread of COVID-19 infection, causing risks to human life and people’s health condition, it is advised to impose restrictions under Section 144 from 2November in order to put a check on the spread of Covid infection among people," state home secretary issued an order to district collectors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via