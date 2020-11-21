Maharashtra government asked all the schools in the Mumbai region to stay shut till 31 December. "All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till December 31. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. On 7 November, the state government of Maharashtra had granted permission to resume schools for class 9 to class 12 students from next week. Schools in Pune will resume from 23 November.