NEW DELHI : Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings on Wednesday affirmed India’s lowest investment grade credit rating with stable outlook, saying the country’s economy and fiscal position will stabilize and beginning to recover from 2021 onwards.

The rating action will provide huge relief to the government as last week Moody’s Investor downgraded India’s sovereign rating one notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook.

"While risks to India's long-term growth rate are rising, ongoing economic reforms, if executed well, should keep the country's growth rate ahead of peers. The economic hit from COVID-19 will exacerbate India's weak fiscal settings. We expect a materially larger fiscal deficit this year, followed by consolidation over the next three years," S&P said.

S&P, however, said pressure on India’s sovereign rating could emerge over the next one to two years if the country's GDP growth fails to meaningfully recover from 2021, and its trend growth rate falls towards the average of its peers; and net general government deficits materially exceed S&P’s forecast, signifying a weakening of India's institutional capacity to maintain sustainable public finances.

On the upside, S&P could upgrade India’s rating if the government significantly curtails its fiscal deficits, resulting in materially lower net indebtedness at the general government level.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said lack of a credible medium term strategy for stabilizing rising public debt in India after the coronavirus crisis subsides could put downward pressure on its sovereign rating.

