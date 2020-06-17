NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to issue orders to states and union territories on timely payment of full salaries and adequate accommodation for doctors and healthcare workers involved in treating covid-19 patients.

The directions are to be issued within 24 hours.

An apex court bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, has sought a compliance report from the health ministry and chief secretaries of states in four weeks.

At last week's hearing, the apex court had said the country cannot afford to have “dissatisfied soldiers" in the war against the pandemic. It had asked the government to "travel the extra mile" to ensure problems of doctors and healthcare workers are taken care of.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah, passed the order in a public interest litigation filed by a doctor Arushi Jain from Udaipur who had said healthcare workers should be protected as they are "corona warriors" and had sought separate residential facilities for doctors and nurses near hospitals where they work.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the government, submitted that the government was willing to prosecute hospitals and individuals under the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code in cases where salaries are not paid to doctors or healthcare workers.

The Centre shall also modify its 15 May order which had had done away with mandatory quarantine of healthcare workers treating covid-19 patients. A minimum of 7-day quarantine will now be mandatory for thealthcare workers.

