Home >News >India >Covid-19: SC rules out possibility of conducting physical hearings, for now
The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India

Covid-19: SC rules out possibility of conducting physical hearings, for now

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 02:41 PM IST PTI

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that a seven-judge committee of the apex court would consider after four weeks the aspect of re-starting physical hearing in the top court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled out the possibility of conducting physical hearings at present in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that a seven-judge committee of the apex court would consider after four weeks the aspect of re-starting physical hearing in the top court.

The CJI's observation came when a lawyer sought resumption of physical court hearing to deal with a batch of petitions relating to grant of quota in promotions to SC/ST employees in various states.

The apex court has been conducting hearings through video-conferencing, days before the nationwide lockdown had started on March 25 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Silicon Valley-based company has lost two appeals in the case, prompting it to seek a hearing at the Supreme Court which will consider the matter on Tuesday and Wednesday. (REUTERS)

Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

1 min read . 21 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout