Covid-19: Schools in Andhra Pradesh to re-open from 2 Nov, says CM

AMARAVATI : Schools in Andhra Pradesh would be re-opened for the 2020-21 academic year on November 2, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced here on Tuesday. "We wanted to open the schools on October 5, but in view of the prevailing situation, we have now decided to re-open them on November 2," the Chief Minister told district Collectors during a video conference.

Schools remained shut due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the current academic year. The state government initially announced September 5 as the re-opening day and later deferred it to October 5. Though the Centre is yet to issue fresh guidelines on opening the schools fully, the Chief Minister set November 2 as the date.

Schools remained shut due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the current academic year. The state government initially announced September 5 as the re-opening day and later deferred it to October 5. Though the Centre is yet to issue fresh guidelines on opening the schools fully, the Chief Minister set November 2 as the date.

The Chief Minister said the 'Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka' (Jagans Education Gift) would, however, be distributed on October 5 to all students. A school kit, including uniforms, would be distributed to the students under the freebie scheme. "If we distribute the kits on October 5, students can get them stitched and be ready when the schools re-open on November 2," he said.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the progress of the 'Mana Badi, Naadu-Nedu' scheme, under which school infrastructure is being renovated, directed the District Collectors to step up the works. Of the 15,715 schools chosen for renovation in the first phase, works were yet to begin in 153 schools, he said. Start the works immediately. The district Joint Collectors should monitor the works daily and ensure that they are completed in time," Jagan added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.