Covid-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed for all students till 5 Oct

New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, all schools in the national capital will remain closed for all students till 5 October, the Delhi government said on Friday. Strict action will taken against those flouting the order, government said.

However, online classes and teaching-learning activities will continue as usual.

Students of classes 9 to 12 also won't be visiting their schools in Delhi before that. As per the latest guidelines under ‘Unlock’, schools have been allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.

"All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said.

Delhi government has also directed its schools to depute teachers to coordinate with health workers for a polio immunisation programme scheduled on 20 September. The target is to identify and cover each and every child of less than five years of age.

With 4,432 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi's caseload went over 2.34 lakh on Thursday while the death toll reached 4,877 with 38 fresh fatalities.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, 60,014 tests were conducted on Wednesday. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 7.38 per cent.

The total number of cases in the city is 2,34,701, of which 1,98,103 have either recovered, migrated out or been discharged.

The number of active cases stands at 31,721. The number of containment zones is 1,670, the bulletin said.

