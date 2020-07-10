For the second day in a row, both Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru witnessed single-day record highs in number of new Covid-19 cases.

2,313 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours take the state's overall tally to 33,418. 57 more deaths took the state's death toll to 543.

Here's the district-wise break-up of the deceased: 29 from Bengaluru urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Mysuru four, Bidar three, two each from Gadag, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapur, and one each from Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Raichur and Haveri.

The deceased include 43 men and 14 women.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

"I have asked for a death audit, in two-three days once the death audit is done, we will get to know the exact reasons for the death and the ailments that they had," Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru.

He also said that after three to four days there will be an increase in the number of patients getting discharged after recovery, especially in Bengaluru, while adding that the government was making all efforts to control the virus.

1,003 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,836.

The number of active patients in the state are 19,035. 18,563 of these patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 472 are in ICU.

Bengaluru Urban notched up 1,447 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took its overall tally to 15,329.

601 more discharges in the last 24 hours take the city's overall tally of recoveries so far to 3,435.

Currently, the city has 11,687 active cases.

Districts where the new cases were reported: Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,447 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada 139, Vijayapura 89, Ballari 66, Kalaburagi 58, Yadgir 51, Dharwad 50, Haveri 42, Udupi 34, Uttara Kannada 33, Kodagu 33, Mandya 31, Raichur 25, Ramanagara 23, Davangere 21, nineteen each from Bidar and Gadag.

While Belagavi reported 15 cases, it was 12 in Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru 10, nine each in Kolar and Chamarajanagara, Koppal 7, six each from Shivamogga, Hassan and Bagalkote, and one each from Bengaluru rural and Chikkamagaluru.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 15,329 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,959 and Dakshina Kannada 1,840.

Among discharges Bengaluru urban tops the list with 3,435 discharges, followed by Kalabuagi 1,444 and Udupi 1,213.

A total of 7,79,209 samples were tested so far, out of which 19,228 were tested on Friday alone.

According to the bulletin, 7,28,887 samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 16,473 were reported negative today.

On 9 July, both Karnataka and Bengaluru saw record single-day spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

