Covid-19: Second day in a row, Maharashtra sees new high in daily cases, deaths

For the second straight day, Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed record single-day spike in fresh cases and record number of fatalities on a daily basis.

The state reported 3,607 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 97,648. 152 more deaths have been reported in the state, which takes its death toll to 3,590.

The tally of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi rose to 1,984 on Thursday with the addition of 20 new cases, the city civic body said.

1,540 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 53,985.

97 more deaths in the city took its death toll to 1,952.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the toll in Dharavi increased to 75 from 73 as two old deaths due to Covid-19 were added to the fatality count on Thursday.

He said as 995 of the total Covid-19 patients have already been discharged, the number of active cases stood at 914.

