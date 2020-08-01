Covid-19: Second Sero Survey starts in Delhi

Serological Survey for Covid 19 will start from today in Delhi. In the last survey conducted in June, 24% people came positive. "This is a very technical process but will be conducted across the capital," said Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, officials said.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, officials said.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over", the lieutenant governor has taken this decision, they said.

The Delhi government termed the LG's decision as "incorrect" and stressed that reviving the city's economy while containing COVID-19 is its "topmost priority".

