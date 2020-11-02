Covid-19; Second wave unlikely but Maharashtra prepared, says Rajesh Tope

A second wave of COVID-19 infections was unlikely but Maharashtra was ready to tackle it if such a situation arises, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

He said testing in Maharashtra had increased while the civic body in Mumbai was providing free tests at 44 places.

Tope said a decision on opening places of worship would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the appropriate time.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,87,784 with the state reporting 4,009 new cases on Monday, while 10,225 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

With 104 fresh deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 44,128, it said in a statement here.

A total of 10,225 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, which took the number of recovered persons to 15,24,304, the department said in a statement.

Mumbai reported 706 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in more than two months, taking its tally to 2,59,114 on Monday, the city civic body said.

This was the lowest daily COVID-19 count in nearly 70 days. Earlier on August 25, the city had reported 587 cases.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) update data, the death toll in the city reached 10,305 with 30 fresh fatalities reported in the past 24-hours.

The number of recovered patients also increased to 2,30,602 with 1,064 more people discharged from hospitals, the civic body said.

The BMC said the city has a recovery rate of 89 per cent.

