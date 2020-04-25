Covid-19: Seven test positive, seven recover in Kerala

Seven people tested positive for covid-19 in Kerala on Saturday, while seven existing patients recovered, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala has recorded 457 coronavirus cases so far, and 116 are active patients.

Three of the new cases are in Kottayam district, three others are in Kollam and the rest one is in Kannur, said Vijayan. One new patient, in Kollam, is a health worker, he added.

The central government appreciated the state's efforts taken to tackle the virus spread in a video conference held by the cabinet secretary on Saturday, said Vijayan. After fumigation, the state will allow shops and establishments to open in non-hotspot regions, except malls and others, following central guidelines to ease the country-wide lockdown, said Vijayan.

"Corporations and municipality limits are exempted from this, he said. But given Kerala's unique overlapping of urban and rural geographies, the state will ask the center to revisit the matter. The hotspot locations (almost half of the state's total 14 districts) will remain totally shut (until 3 May)," said Vijayan. Detailed guidelines will be issued by the state on this matter, he added.

Kerala has 21,044 under observation, 464 of them in hospitals and the rest in their houses, according to the official estimates. The state has tested an estimated 22,360 samples so far, and 21,475 of them returned as negative.

