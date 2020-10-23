Covid-19: Several States, UTs need aggressive testing, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry today said that country's cumulative positive rate of coronavirus cases has dipped below eight per cent. However, several states and Union Territories are showing positivity rate higher than the national average.

There is a need for 'aggressive and widespread testing' as 14 states and Union Territories (UTs) are exhibiting positivity rate higher than the national average for COVID-19, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry of Health, India's cumulative positivity rate is 7.81 percent and the daily figure is 3.8 percent.

According to the data provided by the Ministry, Maharashtra with 20.4 percent positivity rate is at the top of the list, while Puducherry (18.2 percent) and Kerala (17.8 percent) are at number two and three.

It is also noteworthy that while the average for COVID-19 tests per million population is 64,473, it is at 1,30,513 for Puducherry and 57,009 for Kerala.

Other states and UTs in the list are Nagaland, Chandigarh, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal.

The national capital Delhi too is included in the list with 8.1 percent positivity rate.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 tally rose to 77,61,312, according to Union Health Ministry data updated today. A total of 54,366 new infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,17,306 with 690 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection is below 7 lakh. There are 6,95,509 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as on date. A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.53 per cent while the case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.51 per cent.





