Covid-19: Several States, UTs need aggressive testing, says Health Ministry

Meanwhile, Covid-19 tally rose to 77,61,312, according to Union Health Ministry data updated today. A total of 54,366 new infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,17,306 with 690 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection is below 7 lakh. There are 6,95,509 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as on date. A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.53 per cent while the case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.51 per cent.