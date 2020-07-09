COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows 'remarkable' improvement: MHA

NEW DELHI : With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days because of joint efforts, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the ministry has been holding regular meetings with the state governments in the Delhi-NCR region for improving the pandemic situation.

She said in these meetings, national-level experts also participate and some important decisions have been taken.

These include controlling the cost of COVID treatment in private hospitals, arrangement of additional beds in the national capital, increasing the number of tests using rapid antigen technology, careful demarcation of containment zones, contact tracing of all affected persons, effective use of Information Technology systems and AIIMS Delhi consultancy telemedicine facility now available to all COVID hospitals in the country for clinical management of the disease.

"Joint efforts have improved the situation in Delhi. Rapid antigen technology is being used at a large scale which has increased testing capability," she said.

"Till July 8, over 6.79 lakh tests have been done which translates into 35,780 tests per million population. Now every day over 20,000 tests are being done but in spite of increase in tests, active cases are under control," Srivastava said.

The official said as on Thursday, there were 23,552 active cases in Delhi that has a recovery rate of about 72 per cent and the doubling rate has increased to 29.7 days (or about 30 days).

She said the number of hospital beds available for COVID care in Delhi have been increased.

"On June 1, there were 4,456 hospital beds available. Now 15,096 beds are available. On July 8, there were 10,237 vacant beds which is about 68 percent of the availability," she said.

Srivastava said the Sardar Patel COVID care centre at Chattarpur here has emerged as a game changer as provision of a good facility for Delhi residents was ensured within 12 days, setting an example for the entire country.

She said Unlock 2.0 directions have been implemented from July 1 and stage-wise permission was being given for activities being allowed outside containment zones.

However, the lockdown will be strictly followed in containment zones till July 31.

"Now all economic activities are permitted. Complying with national directives has become paramount like masks, social distancing, etc," she said, adding that the ministry is keeping a close watch on the implementation of the national directives.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

