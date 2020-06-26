Covid 19 situation in Delhi under control, asserts Arvind Kejriwal

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is increasing rapidly. With around 74,000 Covid-19 cases so far, the national capital is the second worst hit in the country after Maharashtra. Addressing a media briefing today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the rise in number of cases is a matter of concern but there is no need to panic as the Covid-19 situation is 'still under control'.

He further added the testing has been increased three times in the national capital. "We have increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only," Delhi CM said.

No.of COVID19 cases in Delhi is high but the situation is under control&there is no need to worry. We've increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only. Out of the total COVID19 patients,approx 45,000 people have recovered: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/LNED3rCqhe — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal said that majority of the cases in Delhi are mild and most of them don't require hospitalisation. "In the last one week, the number of beds occupied has been around 6,000 despite almost 3,000 new cases daily as they do not require hospitalisation. Covid-19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them don't require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,000 beds ready."

Talking about plasma therapy, he said, "We have permission to conduct plasma therapy at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals." He further added, "it may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderate patients by not letting their condition worsen."

The chief minister also said that COVID-19 patients under home isolation have been given pulse oximeters and that this will act as a 'Suraksha Chakra' against the disease.

Delhi, which is poised to launch door-to-door surveys from tomorrow, recorded 3,390 new cases to take the total to 73,780. Delhi is the worst affected city and is also in the second spot in the all India tally.

