Covid-19: Situation under control in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the situation in the national capital is under control, even as it has the fourth highest number of cases in India with a tally of over 13,000.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said despite the surge in cases in the past few days, hospitals are not stressed and a large number of beds remain unoccupied. He said the state added 2,000 more beds demarcated for covid-19 patients.

“After a week of relaxation, I can say that the situation is not stressful. We need to learn how to live with corona. It is worrying when people are not recovering and also when hospitals run out of beds for new patients. In one week, we have seen an increase of approximately 3,500 people but 2,500 have recovered and gone back home as well," Kejriwal said at the digital press conference.

Delhi has a recovery rate of approximately 48%. The state government was concerned that easing of the lockdown restrictions may lead to a spike in the total number of cases.

“Between private and government hospitals, there are 4,500 cases of which only 2,000 are being used. The majority of cases in Delhi are mild cases who do not need to be kept in a hospital and they can be treated in their houses. There are 3,314 patients who are currently being treated at home," he added.

Kejriwal said hospitals that have not been marked for covid-19 cannot refuse treatment to a patient if tested positive. The hospital is responsible to find the infected person a bed in a coronavirus-specialised hospital.

