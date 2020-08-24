Home >News >India >COVID-19: Six more deaths in Rajasthan, toll rises to 961
Rajasthan coronavirus update: Jaipur has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 537 confirmed infections, followed by Jodhpur. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2020, 03:45 PM IST PTI

  • Rajasthan recorded 6 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 961
  • The state also reported 585 new cases of the coronavirus, total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 71,194 in the state

RAJASTHAN : Rajasthan recorded six more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 961, according to a health department official. 

The state also reported 585 new cases of the coronavirus. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 71,194 in Rajasthan and out of these 14,790 people are under treatment.

The official said that 54,805 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 257 till now, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 67 each in Bikaner and Bharatpur, 65 in Ajmer, 60 in Kota, 41 each in Nagaur and Pali, 23 each in Alwar and Udaipur and 19 in Dholpur. 

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 697 new cases, including 182 in Jodhpur, 167 in Jaipur, 42 in Bhilwara, 41 in Alwar, 40 in Kota, 30 in Churu, 27 in Barmer, 25 in Pratapgarh, 17 in Hanumangarh, 11 in Banswara and three in Jalore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

