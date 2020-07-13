Snapchat to launch feature promoting Indian users' mental well-being

'Here For You' is launching in India with the Mariwala Health Initiative and the Manas Foundation. These two expert organisations worked closely with Snapchat to create resources that cover topics such as: how to cope when you’re struggling with overwhelming emotions, how to spot signs of depression in loved ones and also a range of questions answered by clinical psychologists and mental health professionals. Each video concludes with more information on the services the partner can offer, as well as ways to contact a trained counselor directly for help.