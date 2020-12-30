Covid-19: Some Britons receive second shot of virus vaccine

Some people in Britain have received their second and final dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus as the country's immunisation programme rolls on.

91-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person in the United Kingdom to get a vaccine on 8 December, had the follow-up injection Tuesday at a hospital in the central England city of Coventry.

Hospital chief executive Andy Hardy says: “We were delighted to welcome Margaret Keenan back to Coventrys University Hospital today to safely receive the second dose of the vaccination after she became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 (vaccine) following its clinical approval."

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech is given in two doses three weeks apart. Its developers say it conferred 95% immunity in clinical trials.

Meanwhile, Britain today became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Pharma major AstraZeneca today said that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the UK and the first doses are being released today so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has provided authorisation for emergency supply of Oxford covid vaccine for the active immunisation of individuals 18 years or older, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via