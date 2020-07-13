Covid-19: Source of infection unknown in over 60% cases in Karnataka

“It (lockdown) is mostly required to get the system ready for identification of cases and early isolation. It is nothing to do with current surges but to do with future surges," said Giridhar Babu, professor and head of Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). Dr Babu is also part of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) task force on Epidemiology and Surveillance.