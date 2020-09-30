Covid-19 spread in some unique ways in India, new contact tracing data shows

Researchers led by Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Washington-based Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, were given access to the full contact tracing dataset of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states from the beginning of the pandemic, until 1 August. In all, the two states had seen over 435,000 cases by 1 August, and had reached out to over three million known exposed contacts. However, as in the rest of the country, information was incomplete for the majority of cases and contacts. The researchers had complete epidemiological information and laboratory results for 575,071 tested contacts of 84,965 confirmed cases. Published in Science magazine on 30 September, the study offers five key new insights into how the pandemic is playing out in India.