Covid-19 spurs global social bond issuance to all-time highs, says Moody's

MUMBAI: The issuance of coronavirus-related social and sustainability bonds reached record-highs in the first quarter of calendar 2020 as multilateral development banks (MDBs) turned to these instruments to finance their fight against the deadly virus, according to a report by Moody’s Investors Service.

However, green bond issuance declined significantly.

During January-March, social bond issuance reached $11.9 billion, more than double the previous quarterly record, while sustainability bonds recorded strong inflows worth $13.4 billion.

Green bond volumes fell nearly 37% year-on-year (YoY) to $33.9 billion in the March quarter. While MDBs began issuing coronavirus-related social and sustainability bonds in March, green bond volumes decreased the most during the month as issuers brought just $2.8 billion to market.

This led Moody’s to slash this year's forecast for global sustainable bond issuance, including green, social and sustainability.

“We now expect green bond volumes of $175-225 billion this year, down from our original $300 billion forecast," said Matthew Kuchtyak, AVP-analyst at Moody’s.

“However, we maintain our combined $100 billion forecast for social and sustainability bonds, given the heightened market focus on coronavirus response efforts. Greater emphasis on social finance and sustainable development will likely be one of the lasting outcomes of the coronavirus crisis," he added.

The ratings agency expects seeing a number of factors supporting growth of sustainable bonds in the long run. These include strong investor demand, heightened governmental focus on climate change and sustainable development, gradual greening of the financial system and increased issuer focus on highlighting sustainability plans to stakeholders.

Among entities that issued coronavirus-related social and sustainability bonds over the quarter include $8 billion sustainable development bond, the largest-ever US dollar-denominated supranational bond, issued by the World Bank’s lending arm International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Multiple 'fight covid-19' social bonds from the African Development Bank worth $3 billion and €1 billion ($1.1 billion) social bond issued by the Italian development bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. also allotted covid-19 bonds to finance response efforts in Italy, including helping small and medium enterprises access banking and financial services.

