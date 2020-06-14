Covid-19: Startups offer tech solutions to help malls, restaurants unlock

Contactless parking will also be possible through the Park+ app. A user has to enter the vehicle details and will be shown a parking fee that he or she can pay using a digital payment option. Once the payment is made, the information with vehicle details get passed to the POS device, which the guard at the parking exit gate carries. When the user comes with their car, the guard checks all the information in his POS and then allows the user to exit the mall. Users can also book mall parking in advance using the Park+ app.