NEW DELHI: Statistics indicate that India's crime rate has dropped due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, with states such as Delhi and Karnataka recording a decline of up to 50%. Though the frequency of crimes such as theft and drug dealing has reduced, staying at home has raised concerns over more cases of domestic violence and cyber crime.

The government had imposed a national lockdown, effective 25 March, amid the covid-19 outbreak. In the lockdown, people are not allowed to come out of their houses for anything except essential goods. The lockdown, which ends on 14 April, has led to stricter patrolling by police and security officials.

So far, the deadly virus has infected more than 9,000 people in India and has left 330 dead.

According to Delhi Police, the city's crime rate has fallen by more than 50% during the lockdown, as against in the same period in 2019. The number of molestation cases of women has dropped from 144 in 2019 to 72 in the said period.

The rate of kidnapping has also declined from 259 to 150, while the number of fatal accidents has dropped from 48 in 2019 to 19 in 2020. Cases of robbery has also seen a fall from 109 to 53, with theft of motor vehicles coming down to 1,243 from 1,982 in 2019.

Sealing of Delhi's borders with neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has also helped lower the crime rate in the national capital. Total cases of crime have declined from 3,416 in 2019 to 1,890 now.

"There has been a massive increase in police presence across NCR, especially at the border and other sensitive areas in Delhi. The force is cracking down on any suspicious movement and preventing any people from walking outside of their colony areas," said a senior Delhi Police official.

Delhi police has also stepped up intra-colony patrolling and picketing. Its drone surveillance technology has also aided in bringing down the figure.

"Drones have helped us keep track of even the smallest movement. So it is very easy to act on any untoward movement and immediately take action," the official added.

"Crime rates must have dropped to 20-25% if not more," Praveen Sood, director general & inspector general of police (DG & IGP) of Karnataka said.

He said theft may have come down as houses are not locked and everyone is home. Even accidents have reduced to zero, he added. With the lockdown in place, Bengaluru has just around 2% of its vehicle population on the streets. Sood said there could be stray murder cases due to animosity and family feuds in rural areas and also a possibility of increase in cyber crime.

Nearly 25,000 vehicles in Bengaluru alone have been seized as they violated lockdown norms, according to the city police.

In Kerala, the lockdown may have hurt many illicit businesses, but some criminals are taking advantage of fresh opportunities. Organised smuggling of people through closed borders is one such, with the going rate as high as ₹1,000 per head, as per the police.

The Supreme Court (SC) has received letters to take suo motu cognizance of the increase in the number of cases of domestic violence including child abuse. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received approximately 60 complaints of domestic violence in the first ten days of the lockdown.

“Domestic violence will increase. There has been an increase in the number of cases. This is happening across the world. There is an increased chance with the amount of uncertainty with this disease. There is a need for counselling sessions to help them in such situations," Manasi Mishra, head of research division, centre for social research.

Sharan Poovanna and Nidheesh M K contributed to this story.