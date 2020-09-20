Covid-19 straining India's health infra, delaying economic recovery

NEW DELHI: A relentless rise in covid-19 cases--more than a half a crore and counting-is not only straining the country's health infrastructure but also delaying economic recovery.

The pandemic and a harsh lockdown to contain it, led to a 24% contraction in India's GDP in the June quarter. As the government has eased restrictions, cases have continued to rose with several key economic activity areas declared containment zones.

“More covid-19 cases may slow down the unlocking process, may create greater fear among the economic agents and reduce the pace of economic activities. This will have adverse effects on GDP growth. Lower growth will reduce employment creation," said Arup Mitra, professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi.

"More cases will require greater public expenditure for building health infrastructure. With low growth and less availability of surplus resources to be used for developmental and health care. This is going to put us under severe strains. The future growth will be compromised with. The recovery from slump will be much delayed," he said.

The rural economy, once seen unaffected by the pandemic, now looks susceptible to it largely because of the reverse migration of workers from cities. Economists have said so far resilient, rural consumption may now be hit as remittances have dried up.

According to a study published in the Journal of Health Management, with international and internal mobility restricted, a fall in revenue of travel and tourism sector, which contributes 9.2% to the GDP, will see a significant hit. Aviation revenues are projected to fall as well.

“Rupee is continuously depreciating. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will undergo a severe cash crunch," the study said.

India's healthcare spending accounts for a very small part of the GDP, at around 1%, and the pandemic has made it imperative that it be increase to ensure district and village-level healthcare centres are better equipped. The government will have to look at spending more in healthcare.

“One way to increase the spending can be by plugging the gaps and leaks that exist in the system right now -- the direct benefit transfer (DBT) pertaining to food items during the lockdown has set a good example. This will help remove the intermediaries and reduce leakage," said P R Sodani, health economist at IIHMR University, Jaipur.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via