MANGALURU : In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown imposed till July 23, streets in the Dakshina Kannada district here bore a deserted look on Sunday morning.

The state government had allowed relaxation hours between 8 am to 11 am in the week-long total shutdown.

Most of the shops, barring a few selling essential commodities, were seen closed in the district today. Besides, barricades were also seen stationed at different junctures on the road.

As per Karnataka's COVID-19 information portal, a total of 59,652 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, including 36,631 active cases and 21,775 recoveries.

So far, 1,240 people have died due to the infection in the state.

