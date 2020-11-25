Covid-19: Sunday lockdown to return in Dehradun from this week

Covid-19: Sunday lockdown to return in Dehradun from this week1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 06:26 PM IST
- Weekend lockdown had been temporarily suspended in the district due to the festive season
- Only shops selling essentials like medicines, fruits, vegetables, milk, petrol pumps and LPG agencies will be allowed to open
DEHRADUN : Uttarakhand's Dehradun district will be locked down on Sundays from this week to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava issued an order on Wednesday seeking strict compliance of the lockdown on Sundays for carrying out sanitisation drives in busy market areas.
Only shops selling essentials like medicines, fruits, vegetables, milk, petrol pumps and LPG agencies will be allowed to open.
Weekend lockdown had been temporarily suspended in the district due to the festive season. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Uttarakhand with Dehradun district reporting the maximum number of infections in the state for several weeks.
