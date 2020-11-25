Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Sunday lockdown to return in Dehradun from this week
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST PTI

  • Weekend lockdown had been temporarily suspended in the district due to the festive season
DEHRADUN : Uttarakhand's Dehradun district will be locked down on Sundays from this week to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava issued an order on Wednesday seeking strict compliance of the lockdown on Sundays for carrying out sanitisation drives in busy market areas.

Weekend lockdown had been temporarily suspended in the district due to the festive season. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Uttarakhand with Dehradun district reporting the maximum number of infections in the state for several weeks.

