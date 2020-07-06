Diamond polishing units were first directed to remain shut till July 6 through a Surat Municipal Corporation order issued on June 30

COVID-19: Surat diamond polishing units shut till July 13

Till now, over 570 diamond workers and their kin have been detected with the infection in Surat, which has an overall case count of 5,500, the second highest in the state after Ahmedabad