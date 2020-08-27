Home >News >India >COVID-19 tally in AP inches closer to 4 lakh mark; 10,621 more added
27 Aug 2020

Andhra Pradesh moved closer to the four-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after adding 10,621 afresh in 24 hours, the state's COVID-19 tally now read 3.93 lakh total cases, 2.95 lakh recoveries and 3,633 deaths, leaving 94,209 active cases

ANDHRA PRADESH : Andhra Pradesh on Thursday moved closer to the four-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after adding 10,621 afresh in 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 tally now read 3.93 lakh total cases, 2.95 lakh recoveries and 3,633 deaths, leaving 94,209 active cases, according to the latest government bulletin.

The state registered 92 related fatalities in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday while 8,528 more patients had recovered from the infection. After 34.79 lakh sample tests, the COVID-19 positivity rate went further up to 11.30%, as per government data.

On Thursday, Prakasam district joined East Godavari in adding more than 1,000 fresh cases. Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore added over 900 cases each and West Godavari, Srikakulam, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool reported over 800 each. Kurnool reported 13 fresh casualties, SPS Nellore 11, East Godavari 10 and Chittoor nine in 24 hours.

Kadapa and West Godavari reported seven more deaths each, Anantapuramu, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam six each, Guntur five, Krishna, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram four each, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

