Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >COVID-19 tally in AP inches closer to 4 lakh mark; 10,621 more added
COVID-19 tally in AP inches closer to 4 lakh mark; 10,621 more added

COVID-19 tally in AP inches closer to 4 lakh mark; 10,621 more added

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST PTI

Andhra Pradesh moved closer to the four-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after adding 10,621 afresh in 24 hours, the state's COVID-19 tally now read 3.93 lakh total cases, 2.95 lakh recoveries and 3,633 deaths, leaving 94,209 active cases

ANDHRA PRADESH : Andhra Pradesh on Thursday moved closer to the four-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after adding 10,621 afresh in 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 tally now read 3.93 lakh total cases, 2.95 lakh recoveries and 3,633 deaths, leaving 94,209 active cases, according to the latest government bulletin.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday moved closer to the four-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after adding 10,621 afresh in 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 tally now read 3.93 lakh total cases, 2.95 lakh recoveries and 3,633 deaths, leaving 94,209 active cases, according to the latest government bulletin.

The state registered 92 related fatalities in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday while 8,528 more patients had recovered from the infection. After 34.79 lakh sample tests, the COVID-19 positivity rate went further up to 11.30%, as per government data.

The state registered 92 related fatalities in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday while 8,528 more patients had recovered from the infection. After 34.79 lakh sample tests, the COVID-19 positivity rate went further up to 11.30%, as per government data.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Thursday, Prakasam district joined East Godavari in adding more than 1,000 fresh cases. Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore added over 900 cases each and West Godavari, Srikakulam, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool reported over 800 each. Kurnool reported 13 fresh casualties, SPS Nellore 11, East Godavari 10 and Chittoor nine in 24 hours.

Kadapa and West Godavari reported seven more deaths each, Anantapuramu, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam six each, Guntur five, Krishna, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram four each, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated