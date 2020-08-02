West Bengal Covid-19 tally crosses 75,000 with record 2,739 new cases in a day

KOLKATA : The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,678 on Sunday with record one-day jump of 49 fatalities, the health department said.

The state also reported the highest single-day spike of 2,739 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 75,516, the department said.

Of the 49 fatalities, 20 were registered in Kolkata.

At least 2,213 patients have recovered from the disease since Saturday, improving the discharge rate in the state to 69.83 per cent, the department said in its bulletin.

As many as 21,072 samples have been examined for the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state currently stands at 21,108.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

