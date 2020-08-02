Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal Covid-19 tally crosses 75,000 with record 2,739 new cases in a day
A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus

West Bengal Covid-19 tally crosses 75,000 with record 2,739 new cases in a day

1 min read . 09:48 PM IST PTI

  • The death toll in the state is at the mark of 1,678 while the state recorded 49 new deaths out of which 20 were in Kolkata
  • Active cases of Covid-19 in West Bengal is at 21,108 while discharge rate in the state is 69.83%

KOLKATA : The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,678 on Sunday with record one-day jump of 49 fatalities, the health department said.

The state also reported the highest single-day spike of 2,739 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 75,516, the department said.

The state also reported the highest single-day spike of 2,739 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 75,516, the department said.

The state also reported the highest single-day spike of 2,739 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 75,516, the department said.

Of the 49 fatalities, 20 were registered in Kolkata.

At least 2,213 patients have recovered from the disease since Saturday, improving the discharge rate in the state to 69.83 per cent, the department said in its bulletin.

As many as 21,072 samples have been examined for the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state currently stands at 21,108.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

