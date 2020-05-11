Home > News > India > Covid-19 tally in Bihar reaches 707 with 11 fresh cases

Patna: Eleven more coronavirus cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of Covid-19 tally in the state to 707, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health). All 11 people who have tested positive in the state are male, from different districts. Sanjay Kumar said that five new cases were reported in Khagadia, four in Beguserai and two in Banka. Coronavirus infections have been reported from 37 of the 38 districts in Bihar till date.

Bihar reported its sixth death to coronavirus when a 60-year-old male died in Patna on Sunday, as the number of cases increased by 85.

Bihar's 707 cases put it at number 15 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra is the worst-hit with 22171 infections, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Munger topped with 115 of Bihar’s 696 Covid-19 cases spread across 37 of its 38 districts. It was followed by Rohtas (59), Buxar (56), Patna (55), Nalanda (49), Siwan (33), Kaimur (31), Begusarai (31), Madhubani (24), Bhagalpur (23), Bhojpur (19), Gopalganj (18), Aurangabad, East Champaran (14 each), Katihar (12), West Champaran, Darbhanga, Arwal (11 each), Madhepura, Saharsa, Kishanganj (9 each), Saran, Gaya, Samastipur (8 each), Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur (6 each), Jehanabad, Nawada (5 each), Banka (6), Lakhisarai, Vaishali, Araria (4 each), Sheohar (3), Purnea, Sheikhpura, Khagaria (7 each) , Supaul (1 each).

The state government on Sunday gave its consent to two private laboratories, Dr Lal Path Labs in Patna and the Path Kind Diagnostics Pvt Ltd. in Khemnichak (Patna) and Jhuran Chapra (Muzaffarpur), to test people for Covid-19.

India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

