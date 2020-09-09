Covid-19 tally in Delhi crosses 2 lakh-mark with record 4,039 new cases

Delhi on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases so far, after 4,039 more patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to daily health bulletin.

With this, the national capital's caseload has breached 2 lakh-mark to reach 2,01,174, it added.

Along with that, the death toll has also increased to 4,638 as 20 more virus-related fatalities were reported in Delhi on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,72,763 patients who have recovered/discharged/migrated so far including 2,623 patients today.

The positivity rate is currently at 7.41%.

The tally of active cases rose to 23,733 from 22,377 the previous day, it said.

11,101 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 43,416 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today. A total of 19,03,780 tests have been done so far, the Delhi government added.

On Tuesday, authorities conducted a record 45,797 tests. The city recorded 3,609 new cases -- the highest single-day spike in 76 days, according to the government's health bulletin.

Meanwhile, with the surging cases, a doctor's prescription for Covid-19 testing would not be required in the national capital from now, the Delhi government issued an order today.

"In continuation of various measures undertaken by the Delhi government to augment COVID-19 testing and to ensure that it is more accessible than ever, it has been decided that henceforth there will be no requirement of a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner for COVID-19 testing in Delhi," the order read.

However, testing will be conducted in accordance with the strategy/advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and as per the orders issued by the Delhi government from time to time, it said.

People need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill a form as prescribed by ICMR for COVID-19 testing.

Moreover, with metro services resuming gradually in the national capital, approximately 33,000 passengers travelled in the yellow, pink and blue lines today, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

